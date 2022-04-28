Nana B Wishes All Candidates In NPP Constituency Executive Elections Well

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, has wished all Constituency Executive aspirants well and urged them to ensure a smooth and transparent process during the up-coming election.

The New Patriotic Party will on Saturday, April 30, 2022 begin the all important exercise of electing officers to steer the affairs of the party in the various constituencies across the country.

According to Henry Nana Boakye said, he is fully confident in the democratic credentials of the NPP and their ability to ensure a smooth, transparent process in the Constituency executive elections.

He said that, “I will take the opportunity to wish all candidates, especially those running for various positions well. The ultimate aim is to consolidate our party’s base at all levels. I am confident that the love for our party would guide all candidates to focus on the ultimate interest. Let us ensure that this process is yet again conducted peacefully.”