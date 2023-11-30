Nana Boamah declared rightful ruler of Kwahu-Nkwatia

Kwahu-Nkwatiahene Nana Boamah Ayirepe III has been affirmed by the National House of Chiefs as the rightful ruler of Kwahu-Nkwatia.

This decision follows a lengthy court battle, after years of dispute.

In 2021, the judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs asked Nana Boamah Ayirepe III to vacate the palace, challenging his installation.

However, after petitioning The National House of Chiefs, Nana Boamah Ayirepe III has been install as the rightful Chief to occupy the stool of Kwahu-Nkwatia per “amammrɛ” and Section 29 of the Chieftaincy Act.

In a unanimous decision (5-0), the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs reversed the decision of the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs. The verdict was given on 24th November 2023.

The National House of Chiefs has reinstated the decision of the Judicial Committee of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

After the successful appeal against the ruling of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs’ Judicial Committee’s decision Nana Boamah Ayiripe III therefore has been reaffirmed as the Chief of Nkwatia.