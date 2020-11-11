Nana Obeng Boateng I, has been installed as the 8th occupant of the Pitiku Stool in the Afram Plains of the Eastern region.

Pitiko Stool is the highest stool in Afram Plains and the Chief Priest of Kwahuman .

Pitiku Stool is the sole owner of a vast pristine land and owes allegiance to the Omanhene of Kwahu.

Nana Boateng I in his acceptance speech, promised to build a palace befitting the status of the area.

“With my very high education, currently pursuing PhD in Accounting, and good knowledge and contacts developed in my 20 years stay in US, I promise to bring some industries to Pitiku Kingdom to help improve the lives of residents in the Kingdom, ” he said.

He said Pitiku would leverage on its resources as it partnered the government to provide social and economic amenities such as water and sewerage system and asphalt roads for the area.

He assured the people of Pitiku of his commitment to properly demarcate stool lands to ensure correct identification and effective community roads development as well as property identification.

The newly installed chief asked for the cooperation of all residents to ensure a holistic development of the community.