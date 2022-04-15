Nana Denkyira Amprofi IX inducted as acting President of Abura Traditional Council

Nana Denkyira Amprofi IX, has been inducted as the Acting President of Abura Traditional Council at a ceremony with a call on him to stick to his stipulated functions only.

The event took place at the Central Region House of Chiefs and was witnessed by a delegation including Mrs. Justina Marygold Assan, Central Regional Minister, and Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the transport minister.

Others were Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, President of the Central Region House of Chiefs, Nananom and Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu, who inducted the Acting President, charged all acting presidents not to see themselves as paramount chiefs and perform the customary function of such, including alienation of stool property (movable or unmovable), paramount stool lands, creation of new stools, among others.

He said it was the duty of the acting president to carry out his role as stipulated in the Chieftaincy Act and other enactments within the laid down procedures.

According to Odeefuo Buadu, acting presidents were supposed to preside over meetings of their traditional councils and give direction to the registrar to note down what transpired during such meetings.

He said the acting president’s presence at their meetings and other programmes were temporary and there should not be litigations in the event new Paramount Chiefs were installed.

Acting President of a traditional council when elected or appointed, were introduced to the House, to be known by the House, hence the induction of Nana Amprofi.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Amprofi said he would use dialogue and continuous engagement with the feuding parties in tackling the numerous chieftaincy disputes with for peace to prevail.

He pledged to deliver on his mandate to make the traditional area a better place for all the people.