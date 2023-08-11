Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I to grace Inspired Women’s Empowerment Summit

The Omanhene of Asante Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, has been announced as the esteemed chief guest of honor for the Inspired Aswel Foundation (IAF) Women Empowerment Summit.

The event is scheduled to be held at the prestigious Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday August 19, 2023.

Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, known for his dedication to community development and empowerment, brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to the event. As the Omanhene Kyeame of the Asante Juaben Traditional Area, he has been a driving force behind numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting the lives of the people in his region.

His vast experience in the private sector and his commitment to advancing the cause of women, will be an invaluable resource for the programme according to the organizers.

As the President-General of the West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF) and the immediate past President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I has been at the forefront of advocating for the economic empowerment of women.

He is also a former President of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI) which comprises fifty-four (54) countries and the Leader of the Private Sector Council of Ghana.

With his Honorary Doctorate Degree in Financial Management from the Dayspring University – U.S.A., a Master’s degree in Financial Management from GIMPA, and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I is well-equipped to provide guidance and mentorship to the young females who will be participating in the programme.

His presence as the chief guest underscores the importance of women’s empowerment, a cause close to his heart.

In an interview during the launch of the programme, the Chief Executive Officer of IAF, Aswel Annan, expressed great enthusiasm for the involvement of the highly distinguished personality as the chief guest of honour.

He said “we are thrilled to have such a distinguished guest as our chief guest of honor and we look forward to working with him to put women at the centre of our developmental programme”.

The Women Empowerment and Training Summit will serve as a platform to inspire, educate, and support women in various aspects of their lives, including entrepreneurship, education, health, and leadership.