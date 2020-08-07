The Chief of Bobrama, Nana Ekye II, has identified the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as God-Sent, poised to shape the destiny of the area.

According to him, within the past 11 years, Ellembelle witnessed massive development which had transformed the area.

Nana Ekye II was speaking at a ceremony to commission a water closet toilet facility for the Bobrama community.

The gesture follows a petition to the MP to build a place of convenience for the community.

Nana Ekye II said the MP had demonstrated leadership since 2009 and therefore continued to be the obvious choice of the people in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

The traditional ruler appealed to the MP not to relent in his effort but continue to bring more development to the area.

Mr Kofi Buah said “every town and village in Ellembelle has a trademark of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in terms of development” and gave the assurance that more development projects would follow.

He reminded the people that “anytime the NDC party assumes the reign of government, communities in the Nzema area witness unprecedented development and asked the people to return former President John Dramani Mahama into power by voting for him in the December elections.

The MP who was accompanied by the NDC Constituency Chairman,Mr.Alex Mahama, promised to supply raw food items to the Bobrama township through the Ellembelle Food Bank.

He said major developmental projects under his leadership such as the Mobile Clinic van, AYA Elder Care center and the Ellembelle Food Bank, have made Ellembelle a Model District in Ghana.

The Assemblyman for the town, Mr Morkeh Cudjoe thanked the MP for his developmental drive and asked the community to campaign devoid of insults.

The NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr Mahama lauded the unique leadership style of the MP and reminded Nzemas that they owed a debt of gratitude to the then Minister for Energy and Dr.George Adja Sipa Yankey for their instrumentality in citing the oil and gas enclave in Ellembelle.

The NDC Chairman for Bobrama, Pastor Ebukele said Mr.Kofi Buah took the Ellembelle seat in 2008 and had since been a symbol of life and hope to the District and the NDC.