Nana Frimpomaa is Female Politician of the Year

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, Chair and Leader of the Convention Peoples Party, has been adjudged the Female Politician of the Year by the West Africa International, Publishers of West Africa International Magazine in Accra.

The Ghana News Agency was told the award was the highest in the category conferred on her.

Rev. Dr Dee Otibu Asare, the Director of West Africa International, who read a citation after the conferment of the honour on Nana Primpomaa, said the Magazine was pleased to honour her, “for her dedication and commitment to the welfare of the common people through a selfless addiction to humanitarian services across the country, and her unflinching support for the rights of the Ghanaian Youth.”

The annual event is held to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of exceptional personalities and institutions in Ghana whose impact has been profoundly monumental to the total development of humanity.