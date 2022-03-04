Nana Hwedie II Promises To Play His Role As A Unifier

Nana Barimah Osei Hwedie II, Divisional Chief of the Ejura Traditional Council has given the assurance that he will continue to play his role as the Unifier and peace Maker for development irrespective of some provocative utterances in his Traditional area.

” My role as a traditional ruler is to ensure that unity and cohesion prevail to ensure rapid growth and development that the traditional area is seeing now and will therefore not allow myself to be drawn into utterances by individuals.”

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the utterances of some individuals concerning compensations paid to families of the deceased in the Ejura crisis last month, Nana Hwedie said he had not delegated and would not delegate anyone to speak for him especially on the Ejura crisis that occurred a year ago

Earlier this week, families of people killed in the Ejura disturbances last year appealed to government through the Ministry of National Security to stop sowing seeds of discord concerning compensations they received from government

They also alleged that one of the individuals spewing accusations claimed that he was a Liaison officer for the traditional council.

They said they had reported the conduct of that individual to the Ejura Divisional police command, and government to step in to avert a possible conflict.

Nana Hwedie however stated that although he had good relations with everyone under his traditional area, it was pointless for a Liaison officer to drag him to unnecessary feud between him and others and called on such individuals to desist from inflaming passions and get onboard the development agenda of the area which they themselves will attest.

He called on the people of the area to respect all recommendations and roadmap the committee made for peaceful co-existence.