Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Eulogises Queen Elizabeth

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, says Queen Elizabeth II of United Kingdom left a lasting impression on her memory after they first met.

A statement issued by the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Agyeman-Rawlings stated this when she signed a book of condolence in memory of the Queen at the British High Commission in Accra.

Quoting the words of British poet, Minnie Louise Haskins, Nana Konadu wrote:

“And I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year: Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.

“And he replied: ‘Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God. That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way’.

“So, I went forth, and finding the Hand of God, trod gladly into the night. And He led me towards the hills and the breaking of day in the lone East.”

The statement said Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings prayed for the soul of the departed British monarch and said both Ghana and the Commonwealth were mourning the loss.

It noted that while expressing her deepest condolences to King Charles III she also prayed for eternal rest for the departed Queen.

The statement said Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, was grateful Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings found time to sign the book of condolence and to commiserate with the Government and People of the United Kingdom.