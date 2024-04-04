Nana Kumasah Krampah II Set To Receive Top Honor

World Diplomatic Federation [WODIF] has officially invited Nana Kumasah Krampah II to fellowship with the world’s most respectful and great human family.

The invitation is strictly based on one or more of the following accomplishments; relating to any of the subsequent achievements like supporting community development programs, events through Philanthropy or Humanitarianism, special voluntary service, specialty in industry and Investments, legal aid, civil society, tradition know-how, dispute settlement, youth and student sustenance which has won you this accolade to be Honorary Commissioner for Infrastructural Development and Community Modernization [Ghanaian Fellowship], classified as first-rated business magnate with a reverential title “His Honor Meritor/Mériter Eng. Ahmed Awadallah responsible for any project for local community development.

The World Diplomatic Federation “WODIF” is a nonpartisan, independent civil organization dedicated to international cooperation hitherto founded to create the most respected diplomatic platform for economic growth and development through forums, conferences, dialogues, festivals, honorary award ceremonies, trade, finance and investment amalgamation network, national cooperation and liberalization, relative world health issues, food security and sustainable environment, managing international relations hence sustaining peace and security and as well managing, negotiating and resolving conflict.

WODIF is subject to projecting, promoting, and strengthening global companionship in all disciplines, albeit to support the role, functions and responsibilities of United Nations and other international related organizations’ core values.

The potential recipient has over 19 years of passionate and professional experience in supporting women in Africa to better position

themselves so as to be able to play their role in national development through their active participation in policy decision and other economic activities within their communities, countries and across the African continent.

This was achieved through his role as Executive Director of a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) Action on African Women Foundation (AAWF- GHANA).

His role among other roles in other endeavors has provided him with leadership, managerial, interpersonal, problem solving and analytical skills to perform creditably in any field that he finds himself.

A proactive leader, a team player and results oriented person and has made champion of women empowerment, gender activist, poverty reduction strategist.

His personal ability has been the drive to achieve; creator or initiator of ideas, through the focus of a positive work environment that encourages integrity, loyalty, competency, openness and consistency to promote the achievement of deliverables or discharging of my duties diligently.

He was the Executive Director -Action on African Women Foundation -Ghana (AAWF-GH) in 2006.

He is credited a top notch consultant for Urban Poverty Reduction Project (UPRP2); Action Plan for rolling out Social Inclusion transfer (SIT) at the Tema Metropolitan and Gomoa West District Assembly.

He conducted baseline survey in two districts (Apam and Tema/ Ashiaman) on the levels of poverty with reference to availability of basic utility facilities, health, nutrition, education, food security.

Conduct household survey in the communities to identify potential deprived household for appropriate government support under the UPRP.

Over 540 beneficiaries were selected to benefit from the fund.

Organizing a One-day awareness training on Productivity Improvement Management for This august platform supervenes the individual affluent and the influential in the global society to uniquely come together as one family of greatness.

The organization is registered in Newberg Oregon, USA, having its proposed continental head offices in Germany – Europe, Brazil – South America, Japan –Georgia – [North America] USA, aiming at inviting all affluent, influential magnates and moguls from all walks of life into this social and economic fellowship (Membership). Membership is strictly by invitation after a thorough investigation is done on you, justifying your holistic personality without criminal records before induction into fellowship.

The organization has the privilege through its SUPREME SOVEREIGN AUTHORITY to invite also Politicians, Diplomats, Entrepreneurs, Business moguls, Bankers, Barristers, Physicians, Engineers, Security Experts, Great Scientists, Philanthropists, Celebrities and top-level Journalist to fellowship.

The world today, needs the support of the individual and corporate affluent society to champion the cause of salvaging to salving the challenges facing global communities, and for this reason, you are required respectfully to tender your acceptance by writing officially to us.

“The Supreme Sovereign Authority upon your acceptance letter is received; would call for an official induction in a closed door, private gathering or in an open inaugural ceremony will be held to commemorate you.

In your consummation and participation as a CLASSIFIED FELLOW of WODIF, you will be entitled to be among the first recipients in history to be awarded the PHERENIKE (The Victorious One), ” a release from the communications department of WODIF said.

It added “This honorary title will be conferred on successful individuals who, by virtue of their affluence, and influence over the world, distinguish themselves holistically.

“The organization upon your acceptance would want you to have press releases and briefings to inform the general public towards the inaugural induction.

“The MISSIONARY BUREAU of the World Diplomatic Federation in Africa presiding in Ghana; has officially scheduled your inauguration at a future date at the Accra International Conference Cente.

“The prime purpose of this Federation is to establish a common platform that will bring together great and excellent achievers around the world to address international issues with one voice.

“The invitation to join ‘WODIF’ is with the expectation that honouree will bring aboard your expertise and experience to bear on relative issues.

“However, he will always be notified of the necessary arrangements in advance where and whenever his presence will be needed at any given location different from your permanent place of abode.”

In an invitation letter from the Communication’s department of WODIF signed by HIS IMPERIAL EMINENCE PROF. TYLER JOSEPH CUDDEFORD, Co-Founder and Secretary General, it stated “Tthe organization after the inaugural induction, will fully gazette your membership at the Supreme Court of competent jurisdiction to serve permanently for 4years as ceremonial fellow and leader.

“On joining WODIF, you are to note that your role, functions and responsibilities will officially be handled by a team of Emissaries under the directives of the Secretariat Commissioner since your affluence may not permit you to be fully engage at all times.

“By notice, the US Ambassador Virginia Evelyn Palmer, our Special Guest of the occasion, and other diplomatic representation [Ambassadors/High Commissioners] from UK, Germany, China, France, Japan, Canada, Israel, Turkey, India, Belgium, Brazil, Morrocco, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Algeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Angola, Congo, South Africa, and Malawi will grace the occasion

to decorate the Honorees.”

It added “This event is under the auspices of Diaspora Affairs of the Office of the President and involving other ministries participating in our upcoming US Africa Companionsh “Official invitation has been extended to international media agencies like CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, Sky News, Euro News, New Times, and others from Africa to cover the inaugural convocation of the US AFRICA COMPANIONSHIP INDUCTION.

“We respectfully require you to support the inaugural ceremony since it comes with some cost including video transportation [Air Ticketing], documentaries and coverages, media publicity, ceremonial gown, certificate, international ID Card, medal, citation of honor, and expect you to support our delegates on a round trip to Ghana, if possible, include hotel lodging. Fund commitment must be paid to RECTITUDE INTERNATIONAL MISSION account for grounds preparation towards the induction. We also urge you to attend the upcoming event.”