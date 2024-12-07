Nana Kwame Bediako Accuses Sabotage in Ongoing Elections

Nana Kwame Bediako, the Presidential Candidate for the New Force party, has publicly claimed that his campaign has been sabotaged during the ongoing general elections.

After casting his vote at the Korley Klottey Constituency, Bediako addressed journalists, alleging that there had been deliberate efforts to undermine his campaign.

We have been sabotaged. – New Force Leader, Nana Kwame Bediako. pic.twitter.com/QY9K4FPCnD — EDHUB (@eddie_wrt) December 7, 2024

While Bediako did not provide specifics on the nature of the sabotage or the parties responsible, his statement has sparked curiosity and speculation. Despite the accusation, Bediako remained calm and focused on the democratic process, exercising his right to vote without elaborating further on the issue.

As voting continues across the country, election officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring transparency in the process, including the vote-counting, which is set to begin after the polls close at 5:00 PM.