Nana Kwame Bediako Congratulates President Elect-John Mahama

The Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako has congratulated President-elect John Mahama as the winner of the 7th December, 2024 election.

At a news in Accra, Nana Bediako said he is prepared to support the NDC administration to rebuild the nation and explained that we do not expect anyone to solve the country’s challenges but it must be done by Ghanaians.

” I am ever ready to contribute my qouta to the rapidly develop the country if the NDC government calls on me, ” he said, adding that the country is in crisis.

He however express his heart felt gratitude to electorates for their immense support during the election saying Ghanaians did not give up on him as the New Force will also not give up on the public.

Nana Bediako again stressed that he is ready to come on board to help address the challenges confronting the country and commended the citizenry for a successful and a peaceful election.

According to him, the NDC administration have campaigned through challenging times yet the party came out victorious and applauded also the media for their intense coverage of the general elections and called for peace to prevail after the general elections.

Report by Ben LARYEA