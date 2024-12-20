Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch share star-studded montage for “From Sefwi to Accra” for MB27 celebration

This year’s MB27 celebration by the Mitch Brothers (MBs) continues with a nostalgic vibe “From Sefwi to Accra.” Capturing a symbolic departure from home, this year’s release features the Mitch Brothers and their friends as they relive the dreams and determination of those who dared to leave the familiar for the unknown.

Set in the 90s, the montage showcases the Mitch Brothers and their mother, Paulina Gyabeng, alongside friends like Naa Amerley, St. Olivia, Dulcie Boateng, Angie Safo, Abena Bambi, Johnny Porium, Samuel Nkrumah, dressed in vintage outfits as they board a train bound for Accra. The scene pays tribute to the timeless pursuit of dreams and the resilience required to embark on life’s transformative journeys.

“This goes beyond a story about leaving,” says director Padmond Annor. “It’s about hope–about envisioning a bigger future beyond where we are and finding the courage to go after it.”

The film vividly contrasts the quiet embrace of Sefwi with the restless energy of Accra. Each friend represents a piece of the journey: shared dreams, individual struggles and collective hope.

MB27, an annual tradition where the Mitch Brothers release a creative project to celebrate their birthdays, brings “From Sefwi to Accra” as a heartfelt reminder that every departure is the first step toward a dream fulfilled. Relive the nostalgia, feel the hope, and celebrate the journey.

About the Mitch Brothers

Padmond Annor and Padmond Annor Jr, also known as Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch, are Ghanaian Snapchat lens creators, creative directors, editors, content creators, and social media influencers. Nana Mitch is Ghana’s first Snapchat lens creator and the first to hit over 200,000 followers on the app with creations that have over a billion views.

In 2022, Nana Mitch made his international debut on Johnny Walker and Trace Africa’s Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 list as the continent’s Next-Gen Cultural Shapeshifters. The two have been featured on notable platforms like GQ South Africa Mag, Okay Africa, and Glitz Africa Mag.

Since breaking out in 2022, the Mitch Brothers (as they are collectively known) have evolved into one of social media’s buzziest personalities. They have secured brand ambassadorial deals with brands such as Duffy’s Health & Beauty, Pizzaman-Chickenman, Ridge Condos, Jays Finder, Clozer Africa, CompuGhana, and more.

The twin brothers have also picked several nominations at multiple awards shows, including GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Awards (2022), Visa King RTP Awards (2023), and Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (2024), with their latest being at the Pulse Influencer Awards (2024).