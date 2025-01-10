Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch’s cinematic debut “From Sefwi to Accra” receives overwhelming love

The Mitch Brothers’ latest docu-drama, “From Sefwi to Accra,” continues to make waves in Ghana, capturing social media’s attention as anticipated. The production, which had a runtime of 3 minutes and 17 seconds received positive reviews from the online community. It trended at #2 on X on release due to its compelling message, direction, and quality.

Award-winning influencer and creative powerhouses Nana Mitch (Padmond Annor) and Schardo Mitch (Padmond Annor Jr.) recently unveiled their latest work, “From Sefwi to Accra,” as part of their annual birthday celebration tradition, this time tagged MB27 this year. A week later, many have praised it as “Netflix-like,” making it a genuine hit among audiences. This excitement is well-deserved as the duo created a cinematic spectacle that captivated audiences with their striking contrast of the quiet embrace of Sefwi against Accra’s restless energy.

For those who missed out on all the buzz, the docu-drama aims to capture the symbolic journey of the twin brothers from their hometown. Set in the 1990s, it highlights the resilience of their mother, Paulina Gyabeng, as she strives to make her mark in this world. She is supported by a cast including Naa Amerley, St. Olivia, Dulcie Boateng, Angie Safo, Abena Bambi, Johnny Porium, and Samuel Nkrumah, each portraying a piece of their larger-than-life journey.

“From Sefwi to Accra” was directed by Padmond Annor Jr., with Kween Naba slotting in as Asst. Director and Nana Mitch stepping in as Creative Director. Don’t miss this poignant tale of shared dreams, individual struggles, and collective hope. In the director’s words, “This goes beyond a story about leaving. It’s about hope–envisioning a bigger future beyond where we are and finding the courage to go after it.”

What part of “From Sefwi to Accra” was your favorite? Head to social media to share your thoughts using the hashtag #FromSefwitoAccra. Join the discussion!