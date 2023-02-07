Nana Mitch continues to dazzle with Snapchat Lens creations for African celebrities: Zlatan, Bobrisky, Sister Deborah, Eniola Badmus and more

Padmond Annor, professionally known as Nana Mitch is a creative genius who has taken the Snapchat lens world by storm with his stunning and ground-breaking designs. With an unparalleled portfolio of over 93 lenses and filters, Nana has established himself as a force to be reckoned with, commanding over 400 million views and 120,000 loyal subscribers on Snapchat.

Nana’s lens creations have solidified his place as the premier choice for African celebrities seeking to enhance their brands, events, and businesses. With an impressive list of clients including the likes of Zlatan, Eniola Badmus, Sister Deborah, Bobrisky, and Hajia4Real, Nana’s expertise and artistry have earned the trust of these high-profile individuals. The trust they have placed in Nana’s work has been exceptional, as the lenses created have become some of the most widely viewed on Snapchat, a testament to Nana’s exceptional talent and the impact his creations have had on the African celebrity scene.

As a visionary with a passion for diversity and representation, Nana saw the need for lenses that truly reflected the rich culture and heritage of Africa. He dedicated himself to mastering the art of lens creation, signing up for a virtual lens studio class during the COVID-19 pandemic, and honing his skills for over a year. The result was a stunning array of lenses that capture the essence of Africa and its people.

Nana’s wedding filters are the crowning jewel in his portfolio, showcasing his masterful craftsmanship and imagination. Lenses such as #Yinyang21, #JustDave, and #ACUPOFTAY have captured the hearts of millions with #Yinyang having an astonishing 9 million views and #JustDave having over 6 million.

In conclusion, Nana Mitch is a true artist, who has raised the bar for Snapchat lens design. His commitment to diversity, representation, and promoting Africa has made him a leader in his field and a source of inspiration to millions around the world. With his unparalleled talent and creative genius, Nana is a prominent figure and his work will continue to captivate and enthrall audiences for many years to come.