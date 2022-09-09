Nana Obokese reiterates need for a National Church

Nana Obokese Ampah II, the Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area has retreated on the need for a national consensus to build an identifiable religious set to help deepen patriotism and accelerated growth in nation building.

He said throughout the world, societies have identified with a particular belief system that made it easier to coexist in greater harmony and a sense of direction hence the need for a national church.

Nana Obokese called for a nationwide discussion to consider a faith system for Ghana as a country to help deal with the increasing polarization of the very fiber of our dear country.

Addressing congregants at this year’s Peace Festival of the Musama Disco Christo Church at Muzano near Gomoa Eshiem in the Central Region, Nana Ampah who doubles as the Chairman for the occasion eulogized the founding fathers of the church and praised its African centered approach to worship.

“ The English has Anglican, I won’t concede Christianity to Europe, I will rather suggest Africans be Africans in the way they worship, Christianity is an African invention and has to be recognized as such, the recent attempt to have Christianity look and feel foreign is unacceptable and the only way to deal with that is to position African Value System in the Church as has been the case with Musama over the years;

“ Musama as a National Church will not be out of place and a consideration to build a National Cathedral at Muzano would have greatly help save the nation money and all the backlash associated with the ongoing one at Accra” he lamented.

He called on Christians to refrain from activities that hinder the growth and development of the country.

Adding that Christians constitute more than 70 percent of the country’s population hence the need to foster development must be prioritized.

Nana Ampah noted that Christians wood be doing disservice when the teaching of Christ Jesus does not reflect in their lives.

The Apagyahen tasked them to put up good behavior in all spheres of their lives, saying that people must see your good works every where you find yourself as a Christian.

Prophet Moknajeeba Jehu Appiah, the Spiritual Leader of the Church ( Akaboha IV) in his remarks called for the citizenry to be a blessing to each other.

He amplified the need for a greater cohesion amongst Ghanaians in general and prayed for the grace of God to help achieve that.

This year’s Festival attracted thousands of believers from across the nation as usual.