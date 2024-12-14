Nana Ohene Ntow and Prof. Gyampo Praise IGP Dampare’s Leadership in 2024 Elections

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow, has lauded Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his exceptional leadership and security arrangements during the December 7, 2024 elections.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, December 14, Ntow emphasized that the IGP’s comprehensive security plan played a crucial role in maintaining order and preventing chaos during the election.

“To be frank, Ghanaians must stand up for Dampare. His security arrangement and strategic planning saved this country. But for him and his team, this country would have probably tipped over. We saw how some recalcitrant soldiers behaved, but Dampare insisted that the only time the military will be officially deployed will be under his instruction, and he stayed committed to his promise. God bless him for the work he did,” Ntow praised.

He urged Ghanaians to recognize and commend leaders who exceed expectations, just as they are quick to criticize those who underperform.

Defense Against Criticisms of IGP Dampare

Meanwhile, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, defended IGP Dampare against recent criticisms from ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo. Professor Gyampo called the remarks “unfair and unfortunate” and expressed his support for the IGP’s transformative leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

“The above is unfair and unfortunate. Respectfully, even though there’s freedom of speech, it doesn’t lie in the mouth of my respected retired police officer to be saying these,” Gyampo stated. He commended Dr. Dampare for his resilience in office despite challenges and praised his unwavering commitment to fairness during the elections.

Professor Gyampo highlighted several accomplishments of the IGP, including his ability to maintain the integrity of the election process despite external pressures. “This is the only IGP who has survived the plot of removal by his own appointing authority for doing his work well,” Gyampo noted, adding that Dampare had successfully blocked a planned deployment of soldiers to cause confusion at voting centers during the elections.

Impact of Dampare’s Leadership

Both Ntow and Gyampo highlighted IGP Dampare’s role in transforming the Ghana Police Service. Gyampo pointed out that Dampare’s reforms had greatly improved the institution’s reputation and effectiveness, earning praise even from opposition parties. He credited the IGP with elevating the standards of policing in Ghana, especially through his firm stance on maintaining order during the 2024 elections.

In summary, both Nana Ohene Ntow and Prof. Ransford Gyampo praised IGP Dampare for his exceptional leadership and commitment to upholding the rule of law during the 2024 elections, with Ntow specifically commending his security strategies that ensured peace during the electoral process.