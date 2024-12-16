Nana Ohene Ntow Praises IGP Dampare for Exceptional Leadership During December 7 Elections

Nana Ohene Ntow, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a key member of Alan Kyerematen’s newly formed Movement for Change party, has lauded the leadership of Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his outstanding handling of security during Ghana’s December 7 elections.

In an interview with TV3, Ntow commended Dr. Dampare for his strategic and effective approach to maintaining order and stability during what could have otherwise been a volatile election period. He emphasized the critical role the IGP’s security plan played in ensuring peace throughout the elections.

“To be frank, Ghanaians must stand up for Dampare. His security arrangement and strategic planning saved this country,” said Ntow, underlining the importance of the IGP’s leadership in navigating the electoral challenges.

Ntow also reflected on some of the difficulties faced during the election, including the actions of certain military personnel who stepped beyond their roles. He praised Dr. Dampare for his decisive stance on controlling the military’s involvement.

“We saw how some recalcitrant soldiers behaved, but Dampare insisted that the only time the military would be officially deployed would be under his instruction, and he stayed committed to his promise. God bless him for the work he did,” he added.

The December 7 elections were marked by high political tensions and widespread fears of potential violence, largely due to previous election-related unrest in the country. In such a charged atmosphere, IGP Dampare’s leadership was instrumental in maintaining calm. His strict control over the deployment of security forces, ensuring that all decisions were made centrally and professionally, prevented rogue actions and reassured the public of a transparent and effective security strategy.

Ntow’s remarks reflect widespread acknowledgment of Dampare’s critical role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections, further solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the country’s security landscape during a challenging electoral period.