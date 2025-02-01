Nana Ohene Ntow Slam MPs Over Chaotic Vetting Process

The conduct of Members of Parliament (MPs) during the vetting of ministerial nominees on Thursday, January 30, 2025, has drawn sharp criticism from political analysts, who have described the scenes as a disgrace to parliamentary integrity and a reflection of Ghana’s broader governance challenges.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points on Saturday, Senior Political Analyst Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed deep disappointment over the chaotic proceedings. He accused MPs of undermining the dignity of Parliament and failing to uphold the standards expected of the legislative body.

“We are seeing a Parliament that does not even respect itself. This act by the MPs can never be justified,” Ntow said. He referenced past incidents of misconduct, including the infamous 2021 ballot-paper-chewing scandal during the election of the Speaker of Parliament, as evidence of a recurring pattern of impunity. “This same Parliament saw MPs chewing ballot papers, and nothing was done to the culprit. Such behavior erodes public trust in our institutions,” he added.

Economic Policy Analyst Senyo Hosi, who was also on the panel, echoed Ntow’s sentiments, describing the MPs’ behavior as a blatant disregard for the citizens they represent. “We should never entertain this type of behavior from our MPs. Our MPs continue to disrespect us despite what we do for them. This nonsense must stop,” Hosi stated.

Hosi further argued that the dysfunction in Parliament mirrors the country’s broader governance challenges, calling for accountability from those involved in the chaos. “What is happening in Parliament today is truly a reflection of the state of our affairs. The MPs who got themselves involved in this act must apologize to Ghanaians,” he emphasized.

The vetting process, which is meant to scrutinize the qualifications and suitability of ministerial nominees, was marred by heated exchanges, walkouts, and near-physical confrontations. The Appointments Committee’s work has been highly polarized, with accusations of bias, selective questioning, and a lack of consensus-building between the Majority and Minority Caucuses.

The analysts’ criticisms have reignited calls for parliamentary reforms to restore professionalism and decorum to the legislative process. Civil society organizations and governance experts have also weighed in, urging MPs to prioritize the national interest over partisan politics.

“Parliament is the cornerstone of our democracy, and its members must uphold the highest standards of integrity and decorum. The recent behavior is unacceptable and must be addressed,” said a spokesperson for the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

As the fallout from the chaotic vetting process continues, pressure is mounting on Parliament to take concrete steps to address the issue. Calls for apologies, disciplinary action, and reforms to the vetting process are growing louder, with many Ghanaians demanding better from their elected representatives.

For now, the spotlight remains on the Appointments Committee and its members, whose actions have not only disrupted the vetting process but also cast a shadow over the institution of Parliament itself. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether lawmakers can rise above the fray and restore public trust in their ability to govern effectively.