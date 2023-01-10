Nana Ohene Yeboah Asiamah I outdoored as Kobedi Number One Chief

Nana Ohene Yeboah Asiamah I, the newly enstooled Chief of Kobedi Number One, near Chiraa in the Dormaa Traditional Area of the Bono Region has appealed to the people of the area to unite and peacefully co-exist for the purpose of development in the area.

He said without peace and social cohesion, development in the area would be a drawback, saying “with unity of purpose we can press forward our demand for the government to address our immediate needs.”

Nana Asiamah I, also the Akyeremadehene (Chief in-charge of drums) of the Dormaa Traditional Area, made the appeal when the Dormaa Traditional Council outdoored him at a colourful durbar held in at Kobedi, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Known in private life as Mr Paul Ayim, Nana Asiamah, a resident of the United States was enstooled in 2022 to occupy the stool rendered vacant by his late grandfather Nana Kwaku Dwomo, who died several decades ago.

Nana Asiamah indicated that a strengthened peace and unity among the people of the area would help push forward the growth and development of the Kobedi community, saying unnecessary disputes and petty squabbles would not augur well for the progress of the area.

According to him, peace remained pre-requisite for development indicating that, “with total peace and social cohesion we would be able to initiate development projects and attract the attention and support of the government and development partners home and abroad.”

The Chief said he had prioritized education and expressed the hope that the people in the area would support him to achieve his vision of enhancing quality education in the community.

Nana Ameyaa Ansu Gyeabour I, the Queen Mother of Kobedi Number One and Akyeremadehemaa (queen mother in-charge of drums), regretted that the protracted chieftaincy dispute which erupted after the death of the late chief consequently affected development of the area.

She said now that a chief had been peacefully enstooled, there was the need for the people to bury all factionalisms, forge ahead in unity and collectively push the development of the community forward.