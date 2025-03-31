As the holy month of Ramadan came to a close, the Central Regional Zongo Chief, in a grand ceremony at Cape Coast, bestowed a prestigious citation upon Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba, the revered Kasoa Mankrado I.

This esteemed honor was a testament to Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba’s tireless contributions and unwavering dedication to the society .

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries and community leaders, was a fitting tribute to Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba’s selfless service.

His commitment to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region has been exemplary.

As a respected traditional leader, he has worked tirelessly to foster unity and understanding among the diverse communities in Kasoa and beyond.

Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba’s leadership has been instrumental in addressing various social and economic challenges facing the community.

His wisdom and guidance have helped to resolve conflicts and promoted a sense of cooperation and mutual respect among the people.

The citation awarded to Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba serves as a beacon of inspiration, recognizing his unwavering commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the society.

As the Central Regional Zongo Chief honored him, it was clear that his legacy would continue to inspire future generations to strive for excellence and selfless service.

In the spirit of Ramadan, which emphasizes compassion, generosity, and community, Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba’s recognition was a fitting tribute to his remarkable contributions. His dedication to the society has been a shining example of the values that Ramadan embodies, and his citation serves as a reminder of the profound impact one individual can have on the lives of others.

Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I, t stood before his people, beaming with gratitude.

He had just achieved a long-held goal, and he knew he couldn’t have done it without the support of his Muslim leaders.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Muslim leaders for their unwavering support,” Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I said, his voice filled with sincerity. “Your guidance and encouragement have been instrumental in helping him achieve this milestone.”

Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I continued, his tone shifting to one of urgency.

Nana otuboah, I use opportunity to stress the importance of education.

He said parents, it is our duty to ensure that our children receive the best possible education.

He said the key to unlocking their potential and securing a brighter future for our community.”

As the ceremony drew to a close, Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I’ message lingered, a reminder to all parents of the crucial role they played in shaping the future of their children.