Nana Owiredu Wadie I, Kabaka Foundation Fete The Needy

The Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, who is also the founder of the Kabaka Foundation, brought joy to the lives of many during the Christmas season by distributing food items to about 1,000 needy individuals in Dome and neighbouring towns in Accra.

The food packages, distributed as part of Nana Owiredu Wadie’s annual Christmas gesture, contained rice, cooking oil, sardines, chicken, tinned tomatoes, and sausages.

Additionally, 500 children were treated to snacks, drinks, and gifted Christmas toys by Nana Owiredu Wadie’s children.

Speaking on behalf of Nana Owiredu Wadie I, the Executive Director of the Kabaka Foundation, Henry Larbi, said the gesture is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of those struggling to afford food for themselves and their families during the festive season.

Mr. Larbi further noted that the increasing number of beneficiaries each year underscores the widespread hardship faced by many and the growing need for such interventions.

While acknowledging the temporary relief the Christmas initiative provides, he emphasized that Nana Owiredu Wadie I, through the Kabaka Foundation, remains committed to long-term efforts in health, education, and economic empowerment.

He mentioned the construction of the modern KG Block at Asikesu in New Juaben North, the establishment of a fully furnished Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Regional Hospital, provision of scholarship packages to needy students at the University among other interventions by the foundation as part of a broader strategy to reduce poverty and improve livelihoods, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Nana Owiredu Wadie I and the Kabaka Foundation for their donations.