Nana Owusu Achaw Brempong, Chief of Akrofoso in the Sekyere South District was on Friday retained as the Ashanti regional representative of the Council of State.

Nana Achaw Brempong, who was the incumbent Council of State Member obtained 77 out of the 86 valid votes cast, to beat five other contestants in the elections supervised by the Electoral Commission.

The other contestants were Nana Bobie Ansah II, chief of Bonwire, who had six votes and James Nana Prempeh who had three votes.

The rest were; Mr Emmanuel Boateng, Mr Adams Boakye Yiadom and Mr Suleman Seidu, all of whom had zero in the elections.

Earlier on, Mr Justice Baffour Awuah and Mr James Adusei Sarkodie, withdrew from the race.

Nana Owusu Achaw speaking after the elections thanked the people of Asanteman for the trust and confidence they had in him.

He pledged to offer suitable and appropriate counsel to the President, especially in the area of agriculture to help boost the country’s agricultural sector and improve on food security.

Nana Owusu Achaw called on the people in the region to always support him with advice and suggestions that would help him to offer wise counsel to the President.