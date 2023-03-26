Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint launched

The former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has outdoored a Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint seeking to enhance the development potentials, attract investors, protect the vulnerable and create enabling environment businesses to survive.

“Adentan Constituency which is a cosmopolitan community has been relegated in the sharing of the national cake although some suburbs are described as affluent residential areas.

“The development of Adentan will reduce the pressure on the Central Business District, accelerate economic development, and enhance the status of all residents,” Nana Oye Bampoe Addo who also served as former Executive Director of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana) has stated.

Speaking at the launch of her campaign to contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Adentan Constituency Parliamentary primaries slated for May 13th at a rally at Adentan, she said, “my experience in both public and private sector will serve as my backbone to create an enabling environment for job creation”.

The Nana Oye Adentan said Transformation Blueprint will focus on youth, and women empowerment, human rights protection, and advocacy, creating an enabling environment for artisans, carpenters, plumbers, steel benders, tailors, tailors, caterers, hairdressers, petty traders, and professionals to develop their potential.

She revealed that the Adentan Transformation Blueprint would set up ‘Adentan Job Centre’ to help job seekers, especially the youth and provide microcredit facilities for our women, together with school feeding contracts, School Uniform contracts, and skill training for the women of Adentan.

The initiative also focuses on the creation of the Adentan Small Businesses Support Bureau to support small businesses in Adentan with credit facilities, advisory services such as company registration and start-up assistance link-up with Ghana Enterprise Agency.

Under the initiative, a Special Assistance Fund for the aged would be created as well as the creation of a ‘Special Adentan Artisans Enhancement Project’ to procure contracts for Artisans and strengthen their skills capacitys.

The Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint also hinges on the establishment ‘Free Apprenticeship Programme’ for youth interested in training as artisans and providing scholarships for needy but brilliant children in Adentan.

Nana Oye a former Africa Regional Coordinator for the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Under the initiative a special remedial and top-up classes would be organized for Junior High Schools (JHS) students to enhance their performance.

Extra classes for Senior High School (SHS) students on vacation will also be provided. Offer assistance for SHS and University placements and provide support for parents of the three best BECE candidates from the 19 Basic Schools in Adentan.

The Nana Oye Adentan Transformation Blueprint would also institute the Best Teacher awards for JHS Teachers in Adentan in all subjects.

On infrastructural development, she promised to liaise and lobby authorities to improve road infrastructure, the construction of SHS in Agyirigano, and the construction of a tertiary hospital in Gbentaana or Manmomo.

She would also lobby to address the perennial flooding, facilitate the setting up of mobile children’s libraries and computer centres in Otano, New Adentan Manhee, and New Legon.

On party development, Nana Oye said she would facilitate the establishment of an NDC Branch Support Fund for all branches with seed money with a Special Assistance Fund for the Cadres and set up two satellite constituency offices for Adentan South in Amanhyira and Adentan North in Ogbojo, to offer skills development services at the doorsteps of residents.

Nana Oye assured the delegates and residents of Adentan that the NDC satellite offices would provide continuous registration of prospective new members, provide capacity building, and serve as a sales point for party paraphernalia.

“I will ensure the creation of IT and Administrative Secretariats for all wards, strengthen the capacity of all ward executives for effective ward coordination in election management and collation of election results, and create a functioning secretariat with a strong IT directorate at the Constituency Office.

“I am committed to serving you in my capacity. Adentan NDC, give me the nod, vote for me, and let me implement all these projects and programmes to make Adentan a Great municipality,” Nana Oye stated.