Nana Oye Bampoe Addo files nomination to contest NDC Adentan primaries

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has filed nomination forms to contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries at the Adentan Constituency slated for May 13th.

“After prayers, reflection, consultation, and introspection, I have decided to serve you, as your next Parliamentary Candidate, and as your next Member of Parliament in the next NDC Government in December 2025,” Nana Oye stated after presenting the nomination documents at the party’s constituency office.

Nana Oye who is a seasoned gender advocate, noted “Today we stand united and focused with our eyes on the prize of victory for NDC come 7th December 2024.

“I assure you that this time, we will win the 7th December Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, and we will win decisively. NDC will win We need a strong well-resourced united NDC Adentan Constituency to win the Elections.

“Together with Nana Oye as your Parliamentary Candidate in Adentan, we will win the elections, and build the Ghana and Adentan we want,” Nana Oye former Africa Regional Coordinator for the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative stated to whip up enthusiasm among the delegates to vote for her massively during the primaries.

Nana Oye, who is also a barrister, noted “in the silence of our hearts, let us deeply reflect on the responsibility placed on our shoulders. We NDC now, are the hope for Ghana, and together we can and will win”.

She stressed that “Nana Oye is the best candidate to win the Adentan Parliamentary Seat this time around for NDC. Nana Oye is a humble capable and experienced woman with 31 years of experience as a lawyer, and four years of experience as a cabinet minister.

“Nana Oye is a woman with the right connections and a strong network to support and empower our branch executives, members, supporters and all Ghanaians across the Adentan Constituency in particular and the nation at large”.

The former steering committee of the International Consortium on Medical Abortion and an advisory member of the International Consortium on Realizing Reproductive Rights stressed that Adentan needs a fearless gender advocate to champion the cause of the vulnerable, women, children, and men in Parliament.

“Adentan Constituency need not just any woman, but a humble woman with experience, a woman who has integrity, a team player who is competent, and would have direct access to power, international and local donor community.

“Very importantly, Adentan needs a candidate who is accessible and can easily be reached when in need. Who can attract Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organizations, corporate entities, media practitioners, religious and traditional leaders, both those in the lower, middle, and upper-income levels to work together for the benefit of residents,” she said.

“Nana Oye is already marketed, branded, humble, selfless, resourceful, loyal, trusted, committed, hardworking, brave, courageous, and Obaatanpa,” she said.

The former Gender Minister stressed that “as a committed NDC member in Adentan, I have worked hard for the grassroots and contributed immensely to NDC both within Adentan and at the national level.

“My remarkable footprints in human rights and my support for poor and marginalized in Ghana has distinguished me as a selfless people-centred leader, worthy of the title ‘Mother for All.’

“These are the strengths I bring for the benefit of you all in Adentan. I will make Adentan a great Municipality, therefore, vote for Nana Oye, tell a friend and another friend to vote for the fearless gender advocate at the NDC Primaries on May 13th to become the NDC Adentan Parliamentary Candidate for Elections 2024,” she noted.