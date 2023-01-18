Nana Prah Agyensaim VI to grace 47th SWAG Awards Night

The Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, has been chosen as the guest of honour for the upcoming 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Night which comes off on January 28, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Amateur boxer Abraham Mensah, sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah and Ajax Amsterdam / Black Stars midfielder Kudus are the three candidates contesting for the 2022 SWAG Sports Personality of the year.

Popular sportsmen Benjamin Azamati, Mohammed Kudus, and Arsenal star Thomas Partey are all in contention for top awards.

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, ex-AshantiGold forward Yaw Annor and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim are in contention for the local -based Footballer Award of the Year Award.

26-year-old medical practitioner Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku has been named as the 2022 Chess Player of the Year while Kelvin Alphous would be crowned the Badminton Player of the Year for the second year running.

The Athlete of the Year award will be decided between Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah.

In the female category, Tripler jumper Abigail Kwarteng and USA-based Deborah Acquah along with high jumper Rose Yeboah are all in the gunning for the big award. Kwarteng (triple jumper) and Acquah (long jumper) who both competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK are in pole positions for the accolade. But, home-based Rose Yeboah boast of a rich voting constituency that has been left impressed with her delivery.

Police Officer Grace Mintah has been nominated for the Female Armwrestler of the Year Award.

Leading Ghanaian mining firm Adamus Resources Limited and MTN Ghana are the major sonsors of the 47th Awards Night.

Afropop and Afrobeat female singer Wendy Shay, budding comedian O.B. Amponsah, gospel artiste Perpetual Didier, and young singer Ashley Chuks are going to perform at the event.

Top high-performing sporting personalities are expected to be in attendance at the 47th SWAG Awards.

Full List Below:

Personality of the Year – Joseph Paul Amoah – Athletics, Mohammed Kudus Football, Abraham Mensah – Amateur Boxing

Armwrestler of the Year – Grace Mintah – Female

Athlete of the Year (Female) – Abigail Kwarteng, Triple Jumper, Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper and Rose Yeboah Amoanimaah, High Jumper

Athlete of the Year (Male) – Joseph Paul Amoah – 200Mts and Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100Mts

Badminton Player of the Year – Alphous Kelvin

Boxer of the Year (Amateur) – Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey

Chess Player of the Year – Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku

Club of the Year – Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Coach of the Year – Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing, Husseini Akueteh Addy Armwrestling, Prosper Nartey Ogum Asante Kotoko and Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa

Cricketer of the Year – Samson Awiah Aweh

Cyclist of the Year – Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa

Discovery of the Year – Joseph Commey and Raphael Nii Ankrah

Dedication and Valour – Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula

Footballer of the Year (Male) – Andre Dede Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey

Footballer of the Year (Female) – Blessing Shine Agomashie (ASFAR, Morocco), Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa) and Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana)

Footballer of the Player (Home Based) – Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak, Yaw Annor – Ashantigold and Ibrahim Danlad – Asante Kotoko

Hockey Player of the Year (Female) – Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Awuley Quaye and Nii Dodoo Ankrah

Para-Athlete of the Year – Patricia Nyamekye

Professional Golfer of the Year – Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club)

Table Tennis Most Exciting Player – Israel Akili

Tennis Player of the Year – Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi

Volleyball Player of the Year – Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)

SWAG TOP 5 Federations – Ghana Athletics Association, Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation, Ghana Boxing Authority, Ghana Football Association, Ghana Cycling Federation, Ghana Tennis Association

Swimmer of the Year – Abeiku Gyekye Jackson

Special and Meritorious Awards

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United

Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fatest Human Inventor)

Christine Ashley, Vice President, Ghana Chess Federation

Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator

Danny List, Professional Golfer

Tom Vemon, Right to Dream Academy

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Corporate Awards

Max TV

SES HD+

One On One Foundation / Dreamland Sports Plus

Captain One Golf Society

Tennis Foundation

SWAG President’s Award -To be determined

SWAG Journalist of the Year -To be determined