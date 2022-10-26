Nana Reagan Joins Rufftown Records as Road Manager for Wendy Shay

Arts and entertainment journalist, Reagan Odei Ofosu Osarfo, well known publicly as Nana Reagan has joined Rufftown records, a music label that manages one of Ghana’s hottest female artists, Wendy Shay.

The former general secretary of Arts & Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) confirmed the news to this reporter when he was spotted with the “Survivor” hit maker on Tuesday October 25.

Reagan was very grateful to Rufftown boss, Bullet, for trusting in him and promised to deliver on his work as road manager for the label.

“I can only be grateful to Bullet for believing in me. Knowing his experience in our music industry, he will definitely not make mistakes with selecting his team and I promise to make things happen the right way” he said.

Nana Reagan added: “Wendy is a star who has taken the music industry by storm and has topped the music charts of various music channels and I understand the demands that comes with working with such a household name. I am just going work right and it will be fun”