Nana Romeo Criticizes Ghana’s Tendency to Politicize Sensitive Issues

Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo has expressed deep concerns over the country’s tendency to politicize sensitive issues, warning that this approach is hindering the nation’s development.

Speaking candidly on UTV’s United Showbiz program, Romeo highlighted the recent tragic incident in Obuasi, which saw the deaths of nine individuals during a confrontation between local youth and soldiers guarding the AngloGold Ashanti mining company.

According to Romeo, the conflict in Obuasi was fueled by an old video of broadcast journalist Captain Smart, who passionately encouraged the youth to confront the mining company and reclaim what he termed their resources. Romeo questioned why the comments, which many saw as provocative, were not being addressed from a political standpoint.

“The incident in Obuasi, which led to the death of nine young people, was reportedly fueled by Captain Smart’s comments in an old video,” he explained. “But what do we see now? Many people are afraid to call this out or address it politically,” Romeo lamented, suggesting that the situation was being handled with a troubling degree of political reluctance.

For Romeo, the Obuasi tragedy is just one example of a broader trend in Ghana, where issues are often viewed through a political lens that prevents objective action. He compared the incident to the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, whose death sent shockwaves through the nation. Suale was killed after politician Kennedy Agyapong publicly shared his image on TV and allegedly incited violence against him.

“When Kennedy Agyapong incited violence against Ahmed Suale by showing his picture on live TV and calling for harm, we saw what happened,” Romeo noted. “Suale was killed shortly after. And yet, nothing has happened to Kennedy Agyapong. He has faced no consequences.”

Romeo drew a striking parallel between the impunity Agyapong has faced and the reluctance to hold Captain Smart accountable for his role in the Obuasi conflict. He questioned why Smart, like Agyapong, seems to be exempt from criticism and accountability.

“Why should Captain Smart be spared criticism or accountability? Is it because Kennedy Agyapong was not punished? This is the problem in Ghana—there is no justice, and everything becomes politicized,” Romeo asserted.

He warned that until the country begins to hold people accountable regardless of their political affiliations, tragedies like these will continue to occur. According to Romeo, the politicization of issues only undermines the nation’s ability to address them fairly and effectively.

“This is a dangerous path we are on,” Romeo cautioned. “As long as we keep politicizing everything, nothing will change. We will keep losing innocent lives, and the people who should take responsibility will always walk free.”