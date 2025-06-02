Nana Tea Wins MTN Digital Hero at Heroes of Change Season 7

Social influencer Nana Tea has been honoured as the MTN Digital Hero at the grand finale of MTN Heroes of Change Season 7, in recognition of their exceptional use of social media to advocate for the underprivileged and inspire positive change in society.

Under the Digital Hero category, Nana Tea and fellow changemakers The Bus Stop Boys each received a cash prize of GH¢30,000 for their innovative efforts in leveraging digital platforms to crowdsource support, amplify the voices of the vulnerable, and foster a sense of unity among diverse communities.

Nana Tea, known off-screen as James Annor Tetteh, has become a household name in Ghana’s social media space for using his platform to tell human-centered stories, mobilize aid for people in need, and bring national attention to overlooked social issues.

His work reflects the power of grassroots digital activism and the impact of using everyday tools—like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)—to transform lives.

In a brief remark, Nana Tea expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the honour and pledged to continue using his platform for social good. “This recognition is not just for me—it’s for everyone who believes in kindness, community, and the power of using your voice to help others,” he said.

The MTN Heroes of Change initiative celebrates individuals making extraordinary contributions in their communities through education, health, economic empowerment, and digital advocacy. Season 7 shined a spotlight on a new generation of heroes using innovative approaches to address pressing societal challenges.

MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to empowering changemakers and supporting sustainable development across the country through platforms like Heroes of Change.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh