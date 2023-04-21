Nana Tuffour Okai Participates In Future Leaders Invitation Program

Mr. Nana Tuffour Okai aka Bboy Lyricx, Entrepreneur, Educator, Afrobreak dance Pioneer and Founder of Africa Breaking Academy / President of Ghana Breaking Federation has been officially selected to participate in the Ministry For Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Future Leaders Invitation Program for a first edition one week study visit group programme on SPORTS and DIPLOMACY with aims to connect high-Level athletes with prominent members of the French sports community, a few months before the Paris Olympics and Paralympics Games 2024.

This personalized program enables participants to gain a better understanding of France, based on visits and high level meetings related to activities and interests which intends to foster the creation of privileged ties with both countries.

Bboy Lyricx being the only African guest invited aside Ms Rasha Al-khamis, Boxer and member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi and Asian Boxing Academy, Ms Neisi Dajomes , Ecuador’s First Olympic Champion, Weightlifter , Representative of the Afro- Ecuadorian women’s community.

Mr. Daniel TekleHaimanot , Cycling Champion One from Erythree.

Ms Wasfia Nazreen , first Bangeladeshi mountaineer to the conquered the 7 summit and k2

Ms Nicol David, Eight-Time Squash World Champion Malaysian Sports Leader and founder of an organization promoting Sport among Children and women.

Ms. Simona Tabara Amanar, Director of the Romanian Olympic Academy, Former Champion of artistic gymnastics.