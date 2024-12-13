Nana Yaa Jantuah Alleges Internal Manipulation Against Dr. Bawumia in NPP

In a recent interview on TV3’s NewDay, Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made serious allegations about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its treatment of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Jantuah claimed that the party deliberately pushed Bawumia to run as the flagbearer, only to dispose of him after his defeat.

Jantuah stated that Dr. Bawumia himself acknowledged losing approximately 48% of internal support within the NPP, which included members of his own party. “Bawumia has acknowledged that he lost 40% of votes internally, within his own people,” she revealed. She further accused the NPP of orchestrating Bawumia’s defeat as part of a plan to oust him, suggesting that Bawumia was unaware of the alleged plot.

Turning her focus to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Jantuah questioned his behavior after the NPP’s loss, implying that he may have been involved in the conspiracy. “Yesterday, Nana Addo was gleaming throughout. He was happy and relaxed. It means he was part of those who set Dr. Bawumia up to lose so they could kick him out. He was part of the conspiracy,” Jantuah asserted.

These comments have raised significant concerns about internal party dynamics within the NPP and the alleged manipulation behind Bawumia’s candidacy, casting doubt on the unity and motivations within the party.