Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed her full support for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s recent statements about his pivotal role in shaping policies during the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV, Nana Yaa reinforced Alan’s claims that he was instrumental in driving the policies that solidified Kufuor’s leadership, asserting that his contributions were crucial to Ghana’s development during those years. “Alan was absolutely right in what he said about his role in Kufuor’s administration. He was instrumental in pushing forward the policies that helped build this country during those years,” Nana Yaa stated, affirming Alan’s credibility and influence.

The discussion was sparked by Alan’s controversial assertion that he contributed to 75% of the policies that helped strengthen Kufuor’s governance, a claim that has sparked debate across the political landscape. Nana Yaa’s endorsement of Alan’s statement has added weight to the argument, further validating his significant contributions to Ghana’s development during that period.

However, the conversation took a sharp turn when the topic shifted to Kufuor’s recent endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid, which Nana Yaa criticized. She expressed concern over Kufuor’s failure to support Alan Kyerematen, particularly given Alan’s experience and leadership within the NPP.

Nana Yaa described Kufuor’s lack of backing for Alan’s candidacy as a misjudgment, questioning the former president’s decision in light of Alan’s substantial contributions to the country’s progress. “I believe Alan’s experience and leadership qualities make him the right candidate, and it is unfortunate that Kufuor has not thrown his support behind him,” she remarked.

The criticism highlights the ongoing internal divisions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the 2024 election season heats up, with key figures in the party staking their positions for leadership.