Nana Yaa Jantuah Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Presidency, Calls It a ‘Mistake’ for Ghana

In a sharp critique of Ghana’s outgoing president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has condemned his leadership, describing him as an “error” and a “mistake” for the country.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, Jantuah expressed her deep dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation, claiming that the day Ghanaians voted for Akufo-Addo was the day the country’s fortunes began to deteriorate. She voiced particular concern over the president’s self-award as the “best president” Ghana has ever had, calling this a misguided and troubling assertion.

Jantuah also highlighted the widespread economic hardship faced by many Ghanaians, particularly during the Christmas season, when she claimed that most people could not afford basic necessities, such as chicken. “The state of the nation is my pocket, your pocket, everybody’s pocket. This Christmas, we could not even buy chicken,” she lamented, positioning herself as an ordinary Ghanaian who shares in the struggles faced by the general public.

Her comments were a direct challenge to Akufo-Addo’s leadership, which she believes has brought nothing but darkness and hardship to the nation. By invoking the biblical figure of Nebuchadnezzar, Jantuah suggested that Akufo-Addo’s actions were egotistical, marking him as a leader disconnected from the struggles of the people.

As Ghana transitions to new leadership in the wake of Akufo-Addo’s tenure, Jantuah’s remarks reflect growing discontent with the economic and social challenges many citizens are grappling with under his rule.