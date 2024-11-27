Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has publicly endorsed Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the ideal candidate to lead Ghana into the future, praising his leadership, credibility, and experience.

During an appearance on Oyerepa TV’s Election Field program, Nana Yaa spoke passionately about Alan’s qualities, stating, “Alan Kyerematen is a man of credibility, experience, and strong leadership. He has the necessary skills to lead Ghana forward.” She emphasized Alan’s ability to unite people and his charisma, which she believes are key to the nation’s success in the coming years.

Nana Yaa’s endorsement of Alan was rooted not only in his political experience but also in his exceptional leadership skills, which she believes are crucial for Ghana’s growth. Her support for Alan Kyerematen reflects her belief that he possesses the qualities necessary to address the country’s current challenges.

However, Nana Yaa did not limit her political support to Alan Kyerematen alone. She also expressed her backing for former President John Dramani Mahama, citing his leadership, resilience, and strength in difficult times. “Mahama also has the necessary qualities to lead. He has shown resilience and strength in tough times, and just like Alan, he has the vision needed to move this country forward,” she remarked, reinforcing her support for Mahama’s return to office.

While Nana Yaa voiced strong support for both Alan and Mahama, she also did not shy away from criticizing former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s recent political decisions. She particularly questioned his endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s flagbearer. According to Nana Yaa, Kufuor’s decisions no longer align with Ghana’s current realities.

“Kufuor’s time may have passed,” Nana Yaa stated. “His decisions now seem disconnected from the current realities that the nation faces.” She further expressed her concerns about Kufuor’s judgment in supporting Bawumia over other potential candidates like Alan Kyerematen, describing it as an outdated political move.

Nana Yaa’s comments on Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia have sparked debate, particularly as the political landscape heats up ahead of the 2024 general elections. Her remarks suggest a growing divide within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as key figures in the party push for different leadership directions.