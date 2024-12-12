Nana Yaa Jantuah Urges Thorough Review of Akufo-Addo Administration Ahead of Transition

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has issued a strong warning to the presidential transition team, urging them to conduct a thorough review of the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration’s actions.

Speaking during a panel discussion on TV3’s Ghana Decides program on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Nana Yaa stressed that this year’s elections were not just a contest between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but rather a battle between the NPP and the people of Ghana.

“This year’s election was not between NPP and NDC or other parties. It was a contest between the NPP and Ghana; a replica of 1957 when we saw the young ones policing the ballots,” she said. She emphasized that the people of Ghana would not allow the outgoing government to go unchallenged for its actions.

Nana Yaa further warned that the presidential transition team must ensure that no stone is left unturned in their review, particularly focusing on the finances of the National Security. She pointed out that the Akufo-Addo government has been plagued by numerous financial and managerial scandals that need to be investigated.

The official inauguration of the Joint Transition Team, which includes representatives from both the outgoing administration and the incoming government of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, took place on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre. The team’s task is to ensure a smooth and transparent transfer of power as the country enters a new political era.

President Akufo-Addo’s members of the Transition Team include:

Head of the Presidential Staff appointed under the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463) [Chief of Staff] – Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The Attorney-General – Godfred Yeboah Dame

Minister responsible for Presidential Affairs – Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister responsible for Finance – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Minister responsible for the Interior – Hon. Henry Quartey

Minister responsible for Defence – Hon. Dominic Nitiwul

Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs – Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister responsible for Local Government – Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Minister responsible for National Security – Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah

Additionally, in line with Section 1 (2) of the Act, the Team includes:

The Head of Civil Service – Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh

The Head of the Local Government Service – Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

The Secretary to the Cabinet – Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari

The National Security Coordinator – Mr. Edward Asomani

On his side, President-elect John Mahama’s team consists of:

Hon. Julius Debrah – Co-Chairperson

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia – Member

Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – Member

Dr. Callistus Mahama – Member/Secretary to the Transition Team

Dr. Valerie Sawyer – Member

Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi – Member

Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson – Member

Hon. Mahama Ayariga – Member

Hon. Goosie Tanoh – Member

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Member

Additionally, the President-elect has nominated Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the Transitional Advisory Council.