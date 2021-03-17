Young rising boxer, Alfred Lamptey on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 presented his Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) and West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) Featherweight titles to his sponsors, Ashfoam at an impressive ceremony at the Ashfoam Showroom in Accra.

The undefeated champion also known as ‘Bukom Bomber’ with 8 fights and 6 knockouts beat veteran George Krampah to win the titles at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 6, 2021.

Presenting the belts with the support of his promoter, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office Promotions and coaches of the Black Panthers Gym led by Ebenezer Adjei aka ‘Coach Killer’, the new champion said he has been challenged not to rest, but train harder to win the world title.

He thanked Ashfoam for donating a comfortable bed to him, and now an L shape sofa and nn undisclosed amount.

Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, Marketing & Communications Manager of Ashfoam advises Alfred Lampey to be focused and target his dream.

He promised the champion of the fullest support if he does well in his chosen profession to inspire other youth in Ghana.

Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, the 2020 Boxing Writers Association Ghana (BWAG) Promoter of the year thanked Ashfoam and the media for supporting boxing in Ghana.

Coach killer hinted Yours Truly that they have been highly motivated by the Ashfoam package, as they hope to crack at the African and Commonwealth titles before trying a shot at the world title.