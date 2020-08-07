Nana Yaw Amponsah has arrived in Kumasi for his unveiling as new Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

Mr. Amponsah is expected to be announced as the club’s new C.E.O at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi, in a short ceremony with the Board of Directors.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, owner of Phar Rangers and a former GFA Presidential aspirant will take over as the club’s C.E.O after the Porcupine Warriors relieved George Amoako of his duties a month ago.

According to sources close to Manhyia, the affable football administrator was given the nod to lead the Kumasi based outfit after all 12 members of the club’s board agreed to hand him the role.

Many connoisseurs of football in Ghana see Mr. Amponsah as a visionary after presenting an attractive manifesto to ‘football people’ during the GFA Presidential elections.

He will be expected to transform Kotoko to the levels of AlAhly and TP Mezembe on the continent.

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Nana Yaw has officially handed over Phar Rangers to Nicholas Owusu, former GFA Safety and Security Officer, and would be focusing on how to meet the expectations of the teeming and vociferous supporters of the fabulous club.

He has also received tons of congratulations and well wishes from the media and the sports fraternity.