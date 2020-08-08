”There have being a lot of rumuors around but I don’t follow rumuors. I am the CEO of Asante Kotoko and my key responsibility and mandate is to see Asante Kotoko flourish more than any club in Ghana and any other club on the continent” the new CEO of the porcupine warriors told reporters who claimed he is a Phobian, meaning he supports Accra Hearts of Oak, their arch rivals.

The newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko dismissed rumours that he is a fan of Accra Hearts of Oak, but certainly has friends and family who love the continental club masters, and must appreciate some nice things about the opposition, as football is for friendship and not war.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was confirmed by the Porcupines’ Board of Directors today at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi in a colourful ceremony.

Prior to his appointment, a section of the supporters warned the board not to appoint Nana Yaw Amponsah because they see him as a Hearts fan.

He will lead Asante Kotoko’s day-to-day administration in the next three years.