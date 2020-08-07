Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially announced Nana Yaw Amponsah as it’s New Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Nana Yaw Amponsah replaces George Amoako who was the CEO of the Kumasi based club before his resignation to join King Faisal.

The newly board of the club announced Nana Yaw Amponsah as the the clubs new CEO after a short ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

Nana Yaw Amponsah before his appointment presented a 5 year development plan to the board to which they bought into

The 2019 GFA presidential aspirant duties officially starts on Monday, August 10, 2020 and will name his management team to work with.

By: Frederick Offei Ansah