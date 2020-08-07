Kumasi Asante Kotoko S/C has inaugurated as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, at a

colourful ceremony in Kumasi.

Until his appointment, Nana Amponsah was the Chairman of Division One Club, Phar Rangers F/C, and takes over from Mr. George Amoako on a three-year contract.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, and a Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Practices from the Leicester DE Monort University, United Kingdom (UK).

In an inaugural address, Nana Amponsah promised to lead the Porcupine Warriors to greater heights.

“Kotoko is a culture which transcends beyond geographical boundaries,” he said, adding that he intended to improve on the managerial structures of the Club for sustainable development.

He was grateful to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Spiritual Owner and Life Patron of the Club, as well as the Board of Directors for giving him the opportunity to serve the Porcupine Warriors.

Dr. Kwame Kyei, Executive Board Chairman of Kotoko, said the Board was confident that, the new CEO would live up to expectation.

He assured him of the Board’s unflinching support as they worked to achieve the overall vision of the Club.