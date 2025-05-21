Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta Announces Exclusive Worship Experience: TZNLIVE

Fast-rising gospel minister and worship leader Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is set to host an exclusive live worship event titled TZNLIVE, a one-night-only gathering designed to reconnect with his core audience through powerful music, authentic worship, and intimate engagement.

Unlike traditional concerts, TZNLIVE offers a limited, invite-only audience the opportunity to experience brand-new music performed live for the first time, along with special moments of spiritual reflection, storytelling, and community connection. Select songs from the night will also be recorded live as part of an upcoming project.

“This isn’t just a performance, it’s a space for real connection,” says Nana Yaw. “It’s about worship, testimony, and sharing something raw and meaningful with the people who’ve walked this journey with me.”

TZNLIVE is both a celebration and a creative milestone, giving attendees a front-row seat to new musical expressions that continue to shape Nana Yaw’s signature sound. The event underscores his commitment to meaningful ministry and innovation in gospel music.

More information, including the date and private location, will be shared directly with confirmed guests.