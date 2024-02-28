Nananom, Among Other Traditional Leaders, Engage 2024 NPP Bekwai Parliamentary Candidate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Bekwai constituency have formally introduced Ralph Poku-Adusei, their chosen parliamentary candidate for the December 2024 general election, to the esteemed chiefs and elders throughout the Bekwai municipality.

Following a triumphant victory in the primaries held on January 27, 2024, Ralph Poku-Adusei, a young Ghanaian lawyer and Bekwai native, emerged as the selected parliamentary candidate, securing 70% of the valid votes cast with 662 out of 938 votes.

In acknowledgment of the traditional authorities of Amansie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kwaku Kyei Baffour, accompanied by constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, and former constituency executives, conducted a series of visits to introduce Ralph Poku-Adusei to the chiefs and elders.

MCE Kwaku Kyei Baffour, addressing the media, emphasized Poku-Adusei’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and progress of the Bekwai municipality.

He stressed the importance of seeking the blessings of local leaders before the impending elections.

Ralph Poku-Adusei, expressing gratitude for being chosen as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Bekwai constituency in 2024, affirmed his dedication to serving the community diligently and safeguarding its interests.

Recognizing the significance of traditional leaders, Poku-Adusei and his team embarked on a tour to introduce themselves and seek endorsement.

The reception from chiefs and elders during visits to Amoaful, Asakyire, and Asamang was overwhelmingly positive.

Poku-Adusei acknowledged the invaluable counsel received from respected leaders, which will shape his campaign efforts. The tour continued with visits to Adankragya, Bekwai, Kokofu, and Essumeja on the second day.

The remaining traditional areas are scheduled for visits in the coming weeks as the team aims to engage with all stakeholders in the Bekwai constituency leading up to the 2024 December elections.