If Ghanaian music was your haven in 2020, Nanky was surely one to notice. The singer’s latest offering ‘Cassette’ slots in as his second of the year and features an equally sweet-sounding voice, King Promise. ‘Cassette’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally

A sonorous Highlife piece, ‘Cassette’ rolls in off the cadence of its super smooth production, beautifully setting the tone for both songsters to take listeners on an emotional ride that’s wholesome. The two reminisce about their missed opportunities with a love interest. But it doesn’t matter now, she’s someone else’s and all they can hold on to is regret.

Nanky and his guest engross from start to finish, seeping into hearts with vocals bound to pull on delicate heart strings and memories. Released under Warner Music Europe, ‘Cassette’ was produced by Killbeatz and Methmix.

The song also comes with a music video directed by Yaw Skyface.