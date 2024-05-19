Nanumba South NCCE Conducts Inter-Party Dialogue Committee Meeting

The Nanumba South District directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting for stakeholders geared at preventing and containing violent extremism in election 2024.

The IPDC meeting, which took place at Wulensi, the District capital in the Northern Region, was held under the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PVCE) project.

The PVCE project, implemented by the NCCE, is funded by the European Union.

The meeting was attended by 24 participants representing the security agencies, religious bodies, political parties, traditional authorities, District Assembly Members as well as women and youth groups.

It was moderated by Mr George Konlan, Nanumba South District Director of NCCE. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Salifu Yahaya, District Police Commander, who facilitated the event, emphasised the need to curb widespread corruption, youth unemployment, political elite domination in countering violent extremism.

He noted that tolerance, justice, and the provision of basic services coupled with community surveillance were necessary for safeguarding the safety of society.

Participants held a common view that elections created fertile grounds that extremist groups could leverage on to perpetuate violence.

They, therefore, agreed to reject political vigilantes and called for IPDC meetings to be held regularly for stakeholders to review prevention strategies for timely actions to forestall any outbreak of violence.