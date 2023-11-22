Naomi Achu presents items worth US$5k to SHSs and Obomeng clinic

The Cameroonian-America-based award-winning versatile pop singer, Naomi Achu as part of her activities in Ghana has donated to Mpraeso Methodist School and Mpraeso Senior High School, and Obomeng Clinic all in the Eastern region.

Her first port of call was at the Palace of the Obomeng Chief, Nana Effah Opinamang III. Naomi briefed the chief and his elders on the reason for her visit to the area.

She was warmly welcomed by the chief and his elders. Items donated include sanitary pads, first aid kits, mower among other items worth $5000.

Speaking to Starrfm.com.gh, Naomi Achu stated that I chose Kwahu to do these donations because Kwahu has a strong presence in America.

“On Monday when we visited the Methodist school, we offered the school with exercise books and a mower as a special request from the Headmistress.

With Mpraeso Senior High School we went there on Tuesday morning, they were taking their exams so we presented the sanitary pads to the headmaster and the staff,” she narrated.

Naomi also donated some first aid kits to the Obomeng health facility. Naomi Achu who is currently in the country for philanthropic works and music tours has visited some notable places including Michael Blackson Academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central region.

The rapper has a new album to her credit which is titled “African Pepper.” Naomi has ‘Bad Gyal Killah’, ‘Pepper Them’ among other hit songs which are on various handles.

Naomi Achu is celebrated for her versatility and adaptability, qualities that have made her a favoured ambassador for numerous brands.

As a songwriter, she transforms stories, conversations, and societal issues into captivating lyrics.

In 2016, the beautiful songstress won the Best Female Artiste in Inspirational Music at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) and the 2016 Next Generation Award for Best Female Artiste.

Noami Achu, who was once the automated voice for MTN Cameroon, has numerous albums and extended plays to her credit, including “No Boundaries,” “Positive Energy,” and “Long Live the Queen.” She originates from the North-West Province of Cameroon, Africa.