Naomi Achu to support setting up library for Michael Blackson Academy

Award-winning versatile pop singer, Naomi Achu to set up a library for Michael Blackson Academy in Agona Nsaba in the Central region.

This project is one of the philanthropic works she schemed to embark on in Ghana to help improve teaching and learning in the country.

The school was built by American-based Ghanaian -Liberian actor, Michael Blackson. Describing Michael Blackson as a big fan, she said it is positive to see sons and daughters coming back home to give to their people, particularly through education.

Sharing the purpose of the visit with the media, she said her visit to the school is to encourage the kids and many other children, to give off their best to make it in the future.

Naomi Achu, who is a rapper and is in Ghana for a musical tour, has a new album to her credit which is titled “ African Pepper”

In her words, Michael Blackson is doing a good job for which she decided to come and support.

Receiving the singer, Michael Blackson, said he started the building of the school under the leadership of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The school, he noted started with kindergarten kids, but has been admitting children for the primary and now has about 100 pupils whose ages range between five and 10 years but the number will go up to about 200 in the next academic year.

Naomi Achu is celebrated for her versatility and adaptability, qualities that have made her a favoured ambassador for numerous brands.

As a songwriter, she transforms stories, conversations, and societal issues into captivating lyrics.

In 2016, the beautiful songstress won the Best Female Artiste in Inspirational Music at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) and the 2016 Next Generation Award for Best Female Artiste.

Noami Achu, who was once the automated voice for MTN Cameroon, has numerous albums and extended plays to her credit, including “No Boundaries,” “Positive Energy,” and “Long Live the Queen.” She originates from the North-West Province of Cameroon, Africa.