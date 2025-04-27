Napo Claims Ghanaians Feel NPP’s Absence, Warns Against Party Division

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP’s 2024 vice presidential candidate, has asserted that Ghanaians are already experiencing the impact of the party’s absence from government just three months after leaving office.

During his ongoing “thank you” tour in the Bono East Region, the former Energy Minister framed internal unity as the sole obstacle to the NPP’s electoral comeback.

“Ghanaians miss competent governance,” Napo told regional party executives in Wenchi on April 24. “Our development record speaks for itself, but no flagbearer can win with a divided party.” His comments, later shared on social media, positioned the NPP as Ghana’s natural governing party while acknowledging the need for introspection after their 2024 defeat.

The Manhyia South MP’s tour represents an early effort to consolidate grassroots support ahead of the 2028 elections. His messaging carefully balances confidence in the NPP’s governance credentials with warnings about internal fractures. “United we stand tall; divided we fall,” he reminded chairmen, urging them to actively combat factionalism.

Political analysts note Napo’s strategic emphasis on unity comes as the NPP navigates its first opposition period in eight years. His claim that Ghanaians already feel the NPP’s absence appears designed to counter potential voter nostalgia for the previous NDC administration while motivating party faithful. However, opposition figures have dismissed the assertion as premature, citing ongoing economic challenges inherited from the NPP’s tenure.

The former Education Minister’s solo outreach suggests emerging leadership ambitions within the NPP’s post-defeat landscape. By positioning himself as a unifying figure during this transitional phase, Napo may be laying groundwork for future electoral considerations. As the party prepares for its reorganization congress later this year, such regional engagements could prove pivotal in shaping its opposition strategy and leadership hierarchy.