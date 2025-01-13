NAPO Highlights Importance of Contact Hours in Education, Defends Free SHS Program

Former Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) has emphasized the importance of contact hours in improving student outcomes and defended the introduction of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program.

Reflecting on the shortcomings of the educational system before Free SHS, NAPO pointed out that the three-term structure of secondary education limited students’ contact hours, which directly impacted their academic performance.

In an interview with Channel One’s Umaru Sanda, NAPO discussed how the old system, which operated under a nine-term, three-year program, failed to provide sufficient classroom time for students, particularly final-year students who often started their external exams as early as February. “Before Free SHS, I kept telling you that the SSS program was a nine-term program, but it didn’t reflect in the actual contact hours for the students,” he said, explaining that the reduction in contact hours hindered proper exam preparation.

NAPO further highlighted the link between contact hours and student performance, noting that extending the duration of secondary education to four years under the Free SHS program allowed students more time for academic engagement, ultimately improving results. “There is a direct link between contact hours and performance. In years when we extended the duration of secondary education, results improved. The more contact hours, the better the outcomes,” he stated.

While acknowledging the challenges of increasing contact hours within the three-year framework, NAPO stressed that optimizing available resources was essential for improving the system. He also pointed out that the Free SHS program sought to address the issue of limited contact hours, aiming to provide students with more time with teachers and to strengthen their overall academic experience.

With this focus on increasing contact hours, NAPO believes the Free SHS policy has provided a vital solution to the educational challenges faced by students in Ghana, ensuring they receive the academic support necessary to succeed.