Napo Launches Solo Unity Tour Across Bono Regions Post-Election Defeat

New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has initiated an independent outreach campaign across Ghana’s Bono and Bono East Regions, focusing on party cohesion following the NPP’s 2024 electoral setback.

The former Energy Minister’s tour, framed as a gratitude mission to regional and constituency chairmen, aims to consolidate grassroots support ahead of the 2028 general elections.

During closed-door meetings in Sunyani and Techiman, Napo emphasized unity as critical to the party’s path back to power. “A united party is the only way forward,” he stated in a social media update detailing his April 24 engagement with Bono Region executives. “I urged chairmen to reject divisive actions and lead the charge for cohesion.”

The solo initiative marks a strategic shift for the Manhyia South MP, who served as running mate to 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Political analysts interpret the tour as an early bid to position himself within the party’s post-defeat leadership landscape. Unlike the NPP’s official thank-you events led by Bawumia, Napo’s independent engagements suggest parallel efforts to maintain influence among regional power brokers.

In his addresses, the former Education Minister acknowledged the chairmen’s campaign efforts while framing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as unprepared to govern. “The NDC has proven they don’t know what they’re about,” he told Bono East delegates, urging sustained mobilization despite the NPP’s transition to opposition.

The tour occurs amid heightened introspection within the NPP, which lost both the presidency and parliamentary majority last December. Napo’s focus on unity echoes broader party concerns about potential factionalism during opposition years. However, critics within the NPP caution that solo initiatives risk creating competing leadership narratives unless carefully coordinated with the official party apparatus.

Historically, Ghana’s opposition parties have struggled to maintain discipline during extended periods out of power. Napo’s mobilization drive underscores the delicate balance required to keep grassroots structures engaged while avoiding public displays of internal discord. As the NPP navigates this transitional phase, such regional engagements may prove pivotal in shaping its ability to present a reformed, cohesive front ahead of the next electoral cycle.