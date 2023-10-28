NAPO Opens New Manhyia South NPP Office

Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency and Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday, 27th October, 2023 opened formally, the new secretariat of the New Patriotic Party in the Manhyia South Constituency.

According the Constituency Secretary, Haruna Alhassan, the party’s office which had existed from the time of the old Manhyia constituency was a rather small one and had been in the same area since 1992. He said the reconstruction of the current storey-building was by Otumfuo Apagyahene, Nana Afriyie Owusu IV.

“Our MP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh then engaged his father the Apagyahene to give to the party this facility to house the operations of the party in the constituency” he said.

Opening the office, Dr Prempeh said, these are part of efforts at resourcing the local party in the constituency ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. He expressed gratitude to his father the Apagyahene for the gesture and asked the party to ensure the best of maintenance cultures for posterity to benefit.

This new office has a big reception area, a 30-man capacity conference room, 3 offices for the secretary, Organiser and Research and Electoral Affairs